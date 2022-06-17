Williamsburg's McCarren Parkhouse Will Open for Outdoor Dining & Drinking This Weekend

Brooklynites will be able to hang out at yet another warmer season dining hotspot starting this weekend.

The much-anticipated McCarren Parkhouse, located in Williamsburg's McCarren Park, is debuting with a soft opening this weekend following a complete restoration and renovation of the old comfort station. It will serve as a new outdoor dining and drinking oasis in North Brooklyn's largest public space. Featuring four different vendors, McCarren Parkhouse will be offering a long list of food and beverages, from pastries and sandwiches to coffee and cocktails.

Club Club will be in charge of American classics and seasonal sides, while Park Bar will delight guests with drinks such as beers, wines, and cocktails. Oddfellows will instead be serving delicious ice cream, and visitors will be able to grab a coffee and seasonal drinks and pastries at the Blank Street outpost.

McCarren Parkhouse is also set to become an event and outdoor activities space. Yoga and Pilates classes will be held at the new location, and programming includes soccer and softball events, too.

You can visit the McCarren Parkhouse website for more information on the programming and the Parkhouse.