This Multi-Sensory Flavor Immersion Hotel Suite Has an Edible Wall

For the first time in 22 years, McCormick is bringing their annual flavor and food trend report to life through a hospitality pop-up in partnership with Omni Hotels & Resorts in New York City. McCormick has launched the Flavor Suite, a vibrant multi-sensory hotel experience that infuses what the brand sees coming next in the culinary world into every corner of the room.

The renowned seasoning brand will transform the luxurious,1,000-square-foot Rodgers and Hammerstein Suite at Omni Berkshire Place in Midtown Manhattan into a creative destination with interactive interior design and whimsical amenities. The public has also been given a chance to win a two-night weekend stay at the hotel, from May 20-22, including one night in the Flavor Suite.

"We hope that guests will experience some of the exploration and flavor trends they would see traveling around the world," said McCormick Chief Marketing Officer Jill Pratt. "Food, flavor and travel are very intertwined as people get very excited to try fresh, local, and new flavors when they visit international cities. Because we haven't really been traveling much the past couple of years, it's been a little more challenging. We're hoping to bring that back to life here within this suite and help people discover or rediscover flavors from around the world."