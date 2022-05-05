This Multi-Sensory Flavor Immersion Hotel Suite Has an Edible Wall
McCormick & Omni Berkshire Place are teaming up for a one-of-a-kind hotel experience giveaway.
For the first time in 22 years, McCormick is bringing their annual flavor and food trend report to life through a hospitality pop-up in partnership with Omni Hotels & Resorts in New York City. McCormick has launched the Flavor Suite, a vibrant multi-sensory hotel experience that infuses what the brand sees coming next in the culinary world into every corner of the room.
The renowned seasoning brand will transform the luxurious,1,000-square-foot Rodgers and Hammerstein Suite at Omni Berkshire Place in Midtown Manhattan into a creative destination with interactive interior design and whimsical amenities. The public has also been given a chance to win a two-night weekend stay at the hotel, from May 20-22, including one night in the Flavor Suite.
"We hope that guests will experience some of the exploration and flavor trends they would see traveling around the world," said McCormick Chief Marketing Officer Jill Pratt. "Food, flavor and travel are very intertwined as people get very excited to try fresh, local, and new flavors when they visit international cities. Because we haven't really been traveling much the past couple of years, it's been a little more challenging. We're hoping to bring that back to life here within this suite and help people discover or rediscover flavors from around the world."
The Flavor Suite will feature amenities that highlight the upcoming culinary trends such as an on-demand ice cream sundae service and a mini bar stocked with cocktails and mocktails to showcase McCormick's theme of the power of time. The suite will also have a king-sized, ice cream themed bed with a scratch-and-sniff headboard, and an edible wall featuring global snacks to encourage guests to broaden their palates.
"The trends identified this year highlight the people, flavors, and ingredients both near and far that are so often overlooked," said Pratt. "Through the Flavor Suite, we hope to create not just a fun-filled experience, but also whet an appetite for the world of flavors out there."
In addition to the debut of their Flavor Suite, McCormick has also created new products for its Flavor Inspirations line, which features two limited-edition seasoning blends, Vanilla, Lime & Thyme and Miso Caramel. Those who are interested in checking out what new flavors McCormick is introducing can stop by Berk's Bar in Omni Berkshire Place for a Blood Orange & Beet Margarita from now until the end of May.
The free sweepstakes will be open until May 10 through McCormick's Flavor Maker App, available on iOS and Android. For more details about the Flavor Suite and a deeper dive into this year's culinary trends, check out McCormick's website.