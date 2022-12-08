New Yorkers Are the Ultimate Late-Night McDonald's Snackers, Report Shows

The end of the year is fast approaching, but while you're probably expecting a Spotify Wrapped, you may not have known that your McDonald's habits were also under annual review.

McDonald's couldn't say no to the opportunity to celebrate its fans across the country, and released the second edition of its FANnual Report this week.By analyzing the habits of McDonald's lovers in the US, the fast food chain came up with some interesting results.

According to the findings, New York City wins the award for being the biggest late-night snacker in the country. McDonald's fans located in the Big Apple were twice as likely to order from the restaurant between 12 am–4 pm than the rest of the US. Talk about a city that never sleeps! Hawaiians are also on the winners list, but for different reasons. Data showed that Hawaii is the top state for ordering through the McDonald's app, and residents of the state are also the biggest fans of the Filet O' Fish in the country.

You don't have to be a New Yorker or a Hawaiian to win special McDonald's prizes. All McDonald's app users are encouraged to check their email and be on the lookout for their own personalized year-in-review as well as their personalized McDonald's Fan Persona. Everyone who takes the extra step and share their Fan Persona on McDonald's Instagram post now through December 11 will have a chance to be one of the four lucky winners of 250K in MyMcDonald's Rewards points.

"Our fans are the true MVPs, so we want to personally say 'thank you' to every one of them for inviting us into their daily lives," said McDonald's Chief U.S. Customer Experience Officer Alycia Mason in a statement.