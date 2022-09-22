A Medieval Festival with Jesters & Knights Is Coming to NYC This October

Get ready to travel so far back in time that you'll have real knights on horseback to greet you. This October, New York City's Fort Tryon Park is transforming into a proper medieval town.

After a two-year hiatus, the Medieval Festival is back at Fort Tryon Park on October 2. From 11:30 am–6 pm, visitors will get the chance to walk into an authentic medieval market town decorated with processional flags and banners.

It will feel like walking into the set of a medieval movie. Vendors and performers will be dressed in costumes of the era, and entertainment will be provided in authentic medieval fashion. Jesters and minstrels will tour the premises and get people dancing, and both jugglers and magicians will be ready to greet every guest into the market town. Knights on horseback will also compete in incredible jousts for everyone to watch.

Of course, costumes are encouraged for visitors too, and those looking to grab a snack will be able to do so at one of many vendors. They will also be wearing medieval clothes, and they'll be entertaining guests with demonstrations of a wide variety of medieval crafts. Please note that no ATMs will be available on site, but some vendors may be cash only.

The event is free to attend, and all ages are welcome. Fort Tryon Park is located by the Met Cloisters Museum, and you can find the directions to reach it here.