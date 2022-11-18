Expanded Bus Service Will Connect Over 100 Cities & Towns Across New York

Trailways and Megabus are teaming up in the Empire State.

By Chris Mench

Published on 11/18/2022 at 4:30 PM

Megabus is teaming up with New York bus company Trailways for expanded bus service across the state.

According to a press release, the new partnership will expand service to over 100 cities and towns across New York, as well as select cities in Canada. Albany will be connected to 82 destinations, New York City with 39, Lake Placid with 23, Syracuse with 19, Rochester with 15, and Buffalo with six. There will also be service to Montreal and Toronto, as well as towns like Plattsburgh, Ithaca, Lake George, and more.

"By working collaboratively with Megabus and selling our products on Megabus.com, Trailways of New York can introduce its brand and unique destinations to new customers across North America," said Trailways Director of Marketing Alex Berardi in a press release. "Partnerships like these, between two storied brands that control the end-to-end travel experience, are the future of ground transportation across North America."

New routes begin on December 5. You can reserve your tickets here.

