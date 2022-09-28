A Huge Asian Music & Culture Festival Is Coming to Brooklyn This November

Some of the world's favorite Asian and Asian-American artists are taking to the stage for a memorable music and culture festival in Brooklyn. This November, the MetaMoon Music Festival is coming to Barclays Center.

On November 26, the much-anticipated music festival will bring Asian artistry and culture to NYC, and the star-studded lineup is set to entertain the audience all night long. Featuring performances by acclaimed artists like headliner Lay Zhang from EXO, as well as 9m88, Karencici, ØZI, and Sury Su, the festival will showcase Asian culture.

"I'm very excited to be performing live in front of my fans at Barclays Center," said Lay Zhang in a statement. "It will be great to be in New York to share my music with my fans who have always supported me."

Festival organizers recently announced additional performances that will be added to the already impressive lineup. Amber Liu of f(x), Chinese urban/soul singer Tia Ray, and Hong Kong-based pop punk artist Tyson Yoshi are all slated to perform at the festival.

Music will not be the only means to celebrate AAPI and Asian culture at MetaMoon. Food will also be central, with a food crawl as well as a food market taking place to support AAPI-owned businesses and brands.

Guests will be able to take part in the MetaMoon Food Crawl ahead of the festival, with festivities kicking off on November 1. Participating restaurants include some New York favorites, like Nom Wah Nolita, 886, Ho Foods, and Yumplings, among others. All the restaurants participating in the crawl will be donating to Heart of Dinner, a nonprofit that focuses on fighting food insecurity and isolation among NYC's elderly Asian communities.

To further support AAPI businesses, visitors will get the chance to explore the MetaMoon Market. There, authentic AAPI-founded brands and shops including Lunar, Popadelics, Kitsby, and more will be featured.

"MetaMoon Music Festival's mission is to bridge the gap between Asia and the US and showcase the fact that pop culture and music are universal languages that can foster a stronger understanding," said Grace Chen, founder of event's organizing company Graceful Media, in an official statement. "The Asian community has historically been underrepresented in American entertainment and media, and MetaMoon hopes to be that cultural exchange that shines a light on such talent, their stories, the fans and overall Asian excellence."

For more information and to grab your tickets, you can visit the event's website.