Meteorologists Apologize for their Blizzard Forecasts

Some meteorologists are offering their apologies after what was forecasted to be a "historic" and "crippling" blizzard for NYC that turned out to be, well, more like "winter."\n\nIn Blizzard Warnings that were issued in the last few days, the National Weather Service forecasted about 2ft of snow for the NYC area, prompting government officials like Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to institute travel bans for some areas and even shut down MTA service overnight. With snowfall totals nowhere near what was official feared, the travel bans have been lifted and the MTA is working to restore service, and at a press conference Tuesday, de Blasio said "We obviously missed the worst of this storm" and "In the vast majority of the city, we did not even hit 10 inches."\n\nGary Szatkowski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Servive station in Mt. Holly, N.J., apologized in a series of tweets overnight for what he called, " a big forecast miss.\u201d\n \n\nMy deepest apologies to many key decision makers and so many members of the general public.\n\u2014 Gary Szatkowski (@GarySzatkowski) January 27, 2015\n\n\nYou made a lot of tough decisions expecting us to get it right, and we didn't. Once again, I'm sorry.\n\u2014 Gary Szatkowski (@GarySzatkowski) January 27, 2015\n\n\nThis is a big storm further off to our northeast. New York City will see good amounts of snow, and for portions of New England it will...\n\u2014 Gary Szatkowski (@GarySzatkowski) January 27, 2015\n\n\n...be very high impact. But for much of New Jersey, and for the Philadelphia Metropolitan area, this is a big forecast miss.\n\u2014 Gary Szatkowski (@GarySzatkowski) January 27, 2015\n\nA handful of TV meteorologists from New Jersey and the Philadelphia area also took to Twitter to apologize for their forecasts, the New York Daily News reported.\n\nOh, and we talked to a meteorologist on Monday who told us it probably wouldn't be that bad. We're sorry people don't get more excited about accurate but unspectacular forecasts.\n\nTony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is pretty damn happy with less snow than what was originally forecasted. Phew. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.