You Can Score Last-Minute Reservations to Michelin-Starred Restaurants in NYC on Reddit

The Omicron-led surge in the COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend New Yorkers' plans to dine, drink, and shop, but one person's scuttled plans are another's opportunity. EaterNY recently reported on diners selling their expensive, non-refundable reservations to Michelin-starred restaurants on an unlikely forum: Reddit.

Selling reservations on Reddit isn't exactly new, but the numbers have increased dramatically in recent weeks thanks to canceled travel plans and forced quarantines conflicting with some restaurants' no-refunds policies. Recent posts on r/FoodNYC show reservations for sale at fine-dining establishments like Aquavit, Sushi Noz, Atomix, and Eleven Madison Park, with a table for four at the latter restaurant going for $1,500 (or best offer).

Many high-end restaurants require diners to pay in full beforehand and only allow them to reschedule once with at least 48 hours' notice. While these policies help restaurants properly staff and plan for the purchase of expensive ingredients, they've run headfirst into the realities of NYC's recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to Eater, it's legal to sell restaurant reservations as long as the sale doesn't exceed the price diners paid for them: Reservation booking platforms have put safeguards in place to detect scalpers. Forum moderators recently shared guidelines for those looking to offload their reservations.

If you're looking to score some last-minute reservations at restaurants that might otherwise take months to book, keep your eyes on Reddit.