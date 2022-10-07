Here’s the Full List of the 2022 Michelin Star Restaurants in NYC
Michelin Guide awarded the stars yesterday.
The ultimate fine-dining list is here. This week, the Michelin Guide announced the NYC restaurants that were awarded the coveted stars in a Hudson Yards ceremony.
A few new locations entered the list too, and were awarded a star for the first time this year. In total, 19 newcomers were added to the prized list, while 11 restaurants lost their one-star ranking, including Peter Luger, the famous Brooklyn steakhouse that The New York Times food critic Pete Wells famously bashed in 2019.
Here's the full list of the restaurants that were awarded stars this year divided by number of stars:
Three Stars
- Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare (Hudson Yards)
- Eleven Madison Park (Flatiron District)
- Le Bernardin (Midtown)
- Masa (Columbus Circle)
- Per Se (Columbus Circle)
Two Stars
- Al Coro (Chelsea)
- Aquavit (Midtown)
- Aska (Williamsburg)
- Atera (Tribeca)
- Atomix (Kips Bay)
- Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Greenwich Village)
- Daniel (Upper East Side)
- Gabriel Kreuther (Midtown)
- Jean-Georges (Columbus Circle)
- Jungsik (Tribeca)
- Momofuku Ko (East Village)
- The Modern (Midtown)
- Saga (Financial District)
One Star
- 63 Clinton (Lower East Side)
- Batard (Tribeca)
- Family Meal at Blue Hill (Greenwich Village)
- Casa Enrique (Long Island City)
- Casa Mono (Gramercy)
- Caviar Russe (Midtown)
- Claro (Gowanus)
- Clover Hill (Brooklyn Heights)
- Contra (Lower East Side)
- Cote (Flatiron District)
- Crown Shy (Financial District)
- Dirt Candy (Lower East Side)
- Don Angie (Greenwich Village)
- Estela (Nolita)
- Four Horsemen (Williamsburg)
- Francie (Williamsburg)
- Frevo (Greenwich Village)
- Gramercy Tavern (Gramercy)
- Hirohisa (SoHo)
- Jeju Noodle Bar (Greenwich Village)
- Joomak Banjum (Koreatown)
- Jua (Flatiron District)
- Kanoyama (East Village)
- Kochi (Hell’s Kitchen)
- Kosaka (Greenwich Village)
- L’Abeille (Tribeca)
- Le Coucou (Little Italy)
- Le Jardinier (Midtown)
- Le Pavillon (Midtown)
- Mari (Hell’s Kitchen)
- The Musket Room (Nolita)
- Noda (Flatiron District)
- Noz 17 (Chelsea)
- Odo (Flatiron District)
- Oiji Mi (Gramercy)
- One White Street (Tribeca)
- Oxalis (Prospect Heights)
- Oxomoco (Greenpoint)
- Red Paper Clip (Greenwich Village)
- Rezdôra (Gramercy)
- The River Café (Brooklyn Heights)
- Semma (Greenwich Village)
- Shion 69 Leonard Street (Tribeca)
- Sushi Amane (Midtown)
- Sushi Ginza Onodera (Midtown)
- Sushi Nakazawa (Greenwich Village)
- Sushi Noz (Upper East Side)
- Sushi Yasuda (Midtown)
- Tempura Matsui (Murray Hill)
- Torien (NoHo)
- Tsukimi (East Village)
- Tuome (East Village)
- Vestry (Hudson Square)
- Yoshino (NoHo)
