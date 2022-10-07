Here’s the Full List of the 2022 Michelin Star Restaurants in NYC

The ultimate fine-dining list is here. This week, the Michelin Guide announced the NYC restaurants that were awarded the coveted stars in a Hudson Yards ceremony.

A few new locations entered the list too, and were awarded a star for the first time this year. In total, 19 newcomers were added to the prized list, while 11 restaurants lost their one-star ranking, including Peter Luger, the famous Brooklyn steakhouse that The New York Times food critic Pete Wells famously bashed in 2019.

Here's the full list of the restaurants that were awarded stars this year divided by number of stars:

Three Stars

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare (Hudson Yards)

Eleven Madison Park (Flatiron District)

Le Bernardin (Midtown)

Masa (Columbus Circle)

Per Se (Columbus Circle)

Two Stars

Al Coro (Chelsea)

Aquavit (Midtown)

Aska (Williamsburg)

Atera (Tribeca)

Atomix (Kips Bay)

Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Greenwich Village)

Daniel (Upper East Side)

Gabriel Kreuther (Midtown)

Jean-Georges (Columbus Circle)

Jungsik (Tribeca)

Momofuku Ko (East Village)

The Modern (Midtown)

Saga (Financial District)

One Star