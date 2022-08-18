Take a Look Inside This New Art Deco Theater & Entertainment Venue Coming to NYC

New Yorkers looking to hang out in style will only have to wait until September. A new, intimate art deco-style theater is coming to Brookfield Properties' Manhattan West, and it will double as a trendy drinking and dining destination.

Conceptualized by Creative Director Warren Adcock, Midnight Theatre is set to open its doors to the public on September 21. Offering limited seating, it will welcome 160 guests at a time to a variety of shows, including music, magic, theater, and performance art.

The venue will also feature an immersive experience component. With a permanently-installed 270-degree immersive projection system, guests will be transported into different digital worlds. The projector will be able to change the decor of the room, which can transform into a different digital setting according to the narrative of the show. The system even features real-time animated environments that are able to react to music.

To create an all-around venue to host a NYC night out from start to finish, Midnight Theatre will also serve as a dining destination. The space hosts both a Pan-Asia restaurant, Hidden Leaf, and a '70s-style aperitivo bar named Midnight Cafe. Both locations are open, and are already welcoming guests now. Guests can head over to Hidden Leaf to taste dim sum, noodles, and wok dishes, while the street level aperitivo bar Midnight Cafe is ready to treat visitors with delicious cocktails and '70s Italian disco music.

Midnight Theatre will become home to an innovative studio by Mastercard, the official sponsorship partner, which will integrate multi-sensory experiences throughout the space. Among others, experiences will include cocktail and food tastings and even fragrances.

During the month of September—when the venue will be in preview-mode before the official opening—things will kick off with a special Midnight Theatre Showcase. Starting early September, these early showcases created by Adcock will provide a sneak peek into the venue's programming, and will allow guests to get a sense of the Midnight Theatre experience.

"With the theater opening, this completes the dream of creating the ideal New York night out all under one roof," said Warren Adcock in an official statement. "There's been such a positive response to the opening of Hidden Leaf, and it's been rewarding to see guests come enjoy the dining and cocktails that we have to offer. We are beyond excited to extend their experience inside the walls of the tech-enhanced Midnight Theatre with intimate, one-of-a-kind storytelling across magic, music, comedy and much more."

Check out some photos of the space below: