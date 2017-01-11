Miley Cyrus Video & More Scheduled For P*rn Film Fest in Bushwick

[UPDATED]

So, there's a big porn film festival set to go down in Bushwick later this month, and thanks to a schedule organizers posted on Facebook, we finally know what to expect ... for example, a "clothing optional" party to celebrate the opening of the festival and even a screening of Miley Cyrus's video, "Tongue Tied."

The inaugural event, or the NYC Porn Film Festival 2015, is set for Feb. 27-March 1 at Secret Project Robot (389 Melrose St.) in Bushwick, and will feature a complete orgy of films and short films -- like Cyrus's almost-nude video, a presentation of James Franco's 2013 film about cruising, Interior. Leather. Bar., and several other submissions from both amateur and professional adult filmmakers. Needless to say, organizers have included this on the Facebook event page: "WARNING: THE FESTIVAL SCREENINGS CONTAIN GRAPHIC SEXUAL MATERIAL".