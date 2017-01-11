Miley Cyrus Video & More Scheduled For P*rn Film Fest in Bushwick

[UPDATED]
So, there's a big porn film festival set to go down in Bushwick later this month, and thanks to a schedule organizers posted on Facebook, we finally know what to expect ... for example, a "clothing optional" party to celebrate the opening of the festival and even a screening of Miley Cyrus's video, "Tongue Tied."
The inaugural event, or the NYC Porn Film Festival 2015, is set for Feb. 27-March 1 at Secret Project Robot (389 Melrose St.) in Bushwick, and will feature a complete orgy of films and short films -- like Cyrus's almost-nude video, a presentation of James Franco's 2013 film about cruising, Interior. Leather. Bar., and several other submissions from both amateur and professional adult filmmakers. Needless to say, organizers have included this on the Facebook event page: "WARNING: THE FESTIVAL SCREENINGS CONTAIN GRAPHIC SEXUAL MATERIAL".
There will also be trailers, panel discussion talks on things like the porn industry's business model, and parties like that clothing optional one featuring "a pelthoria [sic] of top talent to lube your journey into the weekends [sic] festivities" ... oh, and a free clothing check. What/how do you tip in that situation, anyway?
The festival, sponsored by none other than PornHub, is 21+ and, according to its website, IDs will be checked. Guess how much a pass for the whole weekend costs! A fitting, $69. For the full schedule and more about the event itself from the organizers, check out the very-NSFW website or its Facebook page.
[UPDATE - Feb. 11, 2014 at 10:30am]
Miley Cyrus's short film has been pulled from the NYC Porn Film Festival, the New York Daily News reported. A rep for Cyrus told the paper, "Miley was proud to make a film with acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Jones. Neither she nor Quentin are participating in this 'festival' in any way." Additionally, it appears the film has been removed from the festival schedule on its website.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wonders what the expected etiquette is like a porn film festivals. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.