First There Was 'Pizza Rat,' Now There's 'Milkshake Squirrel'

It didn't take long, but a squirrel enjoying a milkshake in a garbage can has ousted "Pizza Rat" as the most New York thing ever.

A new video shared by Mashable shows the savvy squirrel get its sticky paws on the remnants of a Shake Shack chocolate milkshake, presumably at Madison Square Park. Watch the furry little foodie handily dig the shake out of the trash, remove the straw and lid like a boss, and lick up that sweet, chocolatey goodness like a damn New Yorker. Squirrel digs shake out of trash? Cute. You dig a shake out of trash? Desperate.

Anyway, the squirrel beats the hell out of the "Pizza Rat," who dropped the precious pizza slice with just two stairs to go and gave up like a damn quitter.