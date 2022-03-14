Thousands of 'Minecraft' Players Teamed Up to Build a Virtual New York City

Some people think of video games as an escape from real life, but one group of Minecraft players has been hard at work creating a virtual replica of the real world.

As Curbed reports, a 21-year-old player who goes by the name Minefact started a project in 2020 to build a 1:1 rendition of New York City in Minecraft, the most popular and best-selling video game of all time. It's housed within a larger project dubbed Build the Earth. Today, the city is almost complete.

A team of over 2,500 people assisted Minefact in the virtual recreation of the city. For such a massive undertaking, organization is crucial. The city's virtual construction process has largely focused on Manhattan so far, dividing the borough into districts. Players are still working on improving each one, from Chinatown to Tribeca, more than two years after the effort began.

"To keep things interesting, we always work on multiple districts at the same time," Minefact told Curbed. At this pace, the team could finalize Manhattan in a few years.

In an effort to contain the project's already grand ambitions, players decided to only recreate the exterior of buildings—with a few exceptions. Grand Central Terminal, for example, was also recreated internally.

Despite leading the effort, Minefact has never actually been to New York. He hails from Frankfurt, Germany, but was excited about the prospect of building a virtual version of one of the world's most famous cities.

Minecraft saw a spike in projects and events in 2020 as New York City (and most of the world) went on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Build the Earth aside, NYC bars and venues turned to the video game to host virtual parties and events to replace in-person activities. In April 2020, a Bushwick bar set out to host rock shows in a Minecraft theme park, while in May, the popular Brooklyn club Elsewhere was throwing virtual parties in a Minecraft recreation of its venue.