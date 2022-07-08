What to Know About the Monkeypox Vaccine in New York City

As a global outbreak of monkeypox continues its spread, cities like New York are fighting back by rolling out a vaccination campaign. Unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, monkeypox is not a new disease, and an effective vaccine already exists to protect those facing the greatest risk of exposure.

New York City began opening vaccination appointments in late June, just days before the city's Pride festivities started. While anyone can contract monkeypox, it has thus far primarily spread among social and sexual networks of gay and bisexual men. Those groups have been prioritized in the initial rollout, although many have been frustrated by a lack of appointments due to a supply bottleneck from the federal government.

Thrillist rounded up everything you need to know about New York City's monkeypox vaccination rollout below:

Who is eligible for a monkeypox vaccine?

In New York City, you are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine if you meet the following criteria:

are 18 years or older

are a gay, bisexual, or other man who has sex with men and/or are transgender, gender non-conforming, or non-binary

have had multiple or anonymous partners in the last 14 days

Those who are notified of a known exposure to a monkeypox-positive person by the Department of Health are also eligible. The city is particularly encouraging people to seek vaccination if they have HIV or other conditions that weaken their immune system or have a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema, as these can increase your risk of severe disease.

What is the vaccine and should I expect side effects?

The vaccine currently used to combat monkeypox in the United States is Jynneos. It is a two-dose, third-generation smallpox vaccine that also protects against monkeypox and contains a live, non-replicating virus. Unlike older smallpox vaccines, which were jabbed into the skin many times and left a scar, the Jynneos vaccine is akin to vaccines most people are used to getting for COVID-19 or the flu.

Side effects are generally mild and most commonly include pain, swelling, redness at the injection site, muscle pain, headaches, and fatigue. You can find out more medical information about the vaccine here.

How can I get an appointment?

Distribution of the monkeypox vaccine has been hampered by high demand and a lack of supply, and appointments have generally filled up minutes to hours after going online. Vaccine supply is expected to continue to lag for the foreseeable future. Thus far, the city has distributed vaccines at sexual health clinics in Chelsea and Harlem.

In its latest announcement, the city health department said more vaccine appointments would become available sometime during the week that begins July 11. Following the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene on Twitter—with post notifications on—is the best way to stay updated on the release of more appointments.

What if I have questions about an appointment I already scheduled?

You can call 929-564-8344 for questions about an already-existing appointment.

Where can I find out more information about monkeypox?

The New York City Department of Health's website has more information about the disease, including case counts, symptoms, prevention methods, and more. You can also find out more on the CDC website.

