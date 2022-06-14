This Neoclassical NYC Garden Is Opening to the Public for the First Time

New Yorkers will soon be able to set foot on a gorgeous 1900s library garden site, the grounds of which have never opened to the public before.

On Saturday, June 18, the Morgan Library & Museum will unveil the recently restored facade of J. Pierpont Morgan's Library and the new Morgan Garden. The project, which revolves around the restoration of the 115-year-old library's exterior, has been in the works for the past six years and cost $13 million. Aimed at improving access and visibility to the historical building, the renovation will also allow access to the exterior grounds of the 36th Street location for the first time in the Morgan Library & Museum's history. The library building itself was first opened to the public in the 1920s.

Originally, the building was commissioned in 1902 by John Pierpont Morgan, who wanted it designed to be his private library. The project came to completion in 1906, and showcased a beautiful Neoclassical architecture style featuring a combination of majestic sculptures. The interior of the library was later renovated in 2010, and in 2016, the Morgan Library & Museum started planning for its exterior restoration, which effectively began in 2019. Now, the restoration project is completed, and it managed to tackle issues such as sculpture and sidewalk deterioration as well as metalwork corrosion and roof conditions.

The new garden is one of the most important products of the restoration project. In fact, the revamping efforts allowed the Morgan to actively reimagine the library's surrounding space and allow public access to the site for the first time in the museum's history. This was a chance for the institution to create a garden that matches and enhances the library's renovated features while providing a place to admire the library's exterior.

"For over century, there has been a blank canvas sitting in front of J. Pierpont Morgan's Library," Todd Longstaffe-Gowan, Landscape Designer, said in an official statement. "Our goal was to develop a new garden that was respectful of the historical context in which it is situated. The garden is designed to create a welcoming setting that allows visitors to experience the library up close and see details they may not have seen before. Making the landscape surrounding the building more worthy of the institution will be the greatest legacy of the garden."

Those wishing to visit the library and new garden will be able to do so with tours offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 12:30 pm. On Saturdays, visitors with museum admission will get the chance to relax in the garden and enjoy its space during the day. On opening day, June 18, the Morgan will welcome guests to its Garden Family Fair and the day after, on June 19, it will host a Free Community Weekend event. Both days, activities like garden tours, story time, and live music will be free to attend. Reservations are encouraged.

After its grand opening, the Garden will stay open seasonally through Sunday, October 9. For more information, you can visit the Morgan's website.

Take a look at these beautiful photos of the renovated library exterior and its new garden: