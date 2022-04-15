Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream Adds 40 New Flavors Just in Time for Summer

Recent temperatures hitting 80 degrees have given New Yorkers a first, sweet taste of summer. Just in time for warmer temperatures, Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream has come up with 40 new flavors—its first menu change in four years—to add to its SoHo and Lower East Side lists.

"We need to continue to find new stuff and move forward," Nick Morgenstern told Grubstreet. "The menu now is even more nostalgic Americana than what we normally do. What I'm feeling is that we need a little nostalgia in our lives right now. We need something that's a little bit more reliable and dependable."

The new entries—which include extravagant flavors such as ​​Honey Lavender Peach, which tastes like Morgenstern's "conception of the south of France," and Toasted Rice Yuzu Swirl, which sits "on the alkaline side of the scale"—will be added to 15 items from the previous menu.

Some all-time favorites, though, will be cut, including the beloved Chocolate Oat. "I don't want to let go of Chocolate Oat. I thought that was genius, when I came up with that flavor! I loved it," said Morgenstern. "And now I'm like, 'We're not going to do that anymore.'"

