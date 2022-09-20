Look Inside This NYC Billionaire's Row Penthouse, the Most Expensive Listing in the U.S.

It's going for a quarter of a billion dollars.

By Serena Tara

Published on 9/20/2022 at 3:07 PM

If you have a quarter billion to spare, you might be interested in purchasing the most expensive real estate listing in the entire country. Of course, it's located in NYC.

A new listing has emerged for a 17,545-square-feet penthouse in the Central Park Tower, the world's tallest residential condominium rising 1,500 feet above the ground. Now, the already record-breaking skyscraper might set another record for the most expensive home sale price ever in the US.

Featuring massive amenities like a roughly 2,000-square-foot private ballroom and 1,433-square feet of outdoor space, the listing is going for a whopping $250,000,000. With 23 rooms, including seven bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms, the home develops on multiple floors, and it features a beautiful (and massive) designer spiral staircase.

On top of the asking price, living in this penthouse doesn't come cheap. Common charges and taxes are currently listed for $74,638 a month.

Take a look at some of the listing's photos here below:

