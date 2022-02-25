The 3 Most Popular Bagel Orders, According to an Iconic NYC Chain

New Yorkers take their bagels very seriously, and there's perhaps no NYC bagel store more famous in popular culture than H&H Bagels. The original Upper West Side location was featured in You've Got Mail, Sex and the City, and Seinfeld, and the chain has weathered more than 50 years of ups and downs in New York.

In a very New York scientific inquiry, H&H recently conducted an official Bagel Study, breaking down the numbers behind the three most popular orders at its five locations across the city. Below are some of their findings:

1. Bacon, egg, and cheese

H&H sells about 75,000 bacon, egg, and cheese bagels a year, making it one of the most popular items on the menu. This translates to more than 200 per day. That many BECs requires 12,500 cartons containing a dozen eggs each,1,800 cases of bacon, and 150,000 slices of cheese. An adult female chicken lays about 276 eggs per year, meaning it takes about 543 chickens to produce the eggs needed for H&H's annual BEC needs.

2. Nova Scotia lox

Nothing says NYC like a bagel with lox, cream cheese, capers, onions, and tomatoes, and H&H sells a ton of them. The bagel destination slings about 121 Nova Scotia lox sandwiches every day. That's 850 per week, or 44,200 in a year. Each bagel takes about 4 ounces of smoked salmon, meaning on the average week, H&H goes through about 215 pounds of nova salmon. In a calendar year, 11,180 pounds of salmon move across the sales counter to hungry customers. For comparison, a Ford F-150 weighs about 4,000 pounds.

3. Classic cream cheese

Sometimes all you need is a schmear of cream cheese to get you through the morning. H&H moves 130,000 plain bagels with cream cheese each year. That's 2,500 per week or around 357 per day. Each bagel gets just over 3 ounces of cream cheese, adding up to about 500 pounds per week. That's 26,000 pounds of cream cheese every year. The average adult male African elephant weighs about 12,000 pounds, meaning H&H customers eat more than two fully grown elephants worth of cream cheese per year.