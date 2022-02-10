This Upper West Side Deli Is NYC's Most Popular Convenience Store

New Yorkers love their convenience stores. You can spark a hot debate in just about any neighborhood in the city by asking someone which bodega, deli, or corner store they swear allegiance to. But which ones come out on top?

We have some insights thanks to a new study from GrubHub that shows the 10 most popular convenience stores in the city based on order data on the platform. While this is only one way to look at convenience store popularity—after all, many aren't on the platform at all—it does show where customers are ordering from the most.

The No. 1 NYC convenience store on GrubHub is none other than Duke Ellington Gourmet Deli on the Upper West Side. Bread & Butter, with various locations across Midtown Manhattan, took No. 2. The most popular Queens entry is Steinway Gourmet Deli in Astoria, while Brooklyn Standard in Greenpoint represented Brooklyn.

Here are the most popular NYC delis according to GrubHub:

Duke Ellington Gourmet Deli (Upper West Side, Manhattan) Bread & Butter (Various Midtown locations, Manhattan) 7-Eleven (Various locations) Savory Deli & Grocery (Hamilton Heights, Manhattan) 7 Brothers Famous Deli (Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan) East Village Farm & Grocery (East Village, Manhattan) NY Grill & Deli (Various East Side locations, Manhattan) Steinway Gourmet Deli (Astoria, Queens) Skyline Gourmet Deli (Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan) Brooklyn Standard (Greenpoint, Brooklyn)



When it comes to snacks, New Yorkers are kettle chip fans all the way, with Doritos a close second and Cheetos following in third.

Here are the most popular convenience store snacks in NYC:

Kettle chips Doritos (Nacho Cheese) Cheetos Gummi bears Hot Fries Bananas Popcorn Oreo M&M's Skittles

Candy also draws a hot debate, but in New York, it's Snickers above all. Twix and Skittles round out the top three.

Here are the most popular convenience store candies in NYC: