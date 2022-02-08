These Were the Most Popular NYC Neighborhoods in 2021

Fueled by high vaccination rates, loosening restrictions, and (for much of the year) falling COVID-19 case numbers, New York began coming back to life in 2021. People followed suit, heading back into the city to take advantage of newfound deals on NYC's famously pricey apartments.

A new report from NYC-based moving company Piece of Cake Moving analyzed over 35,000 moves to figure out where exactly New Yorkers were headed as the city reawakened. Despite frequent headlines about a mass exodus of residents to cheaper cities in the Sun Belt, 87% of the moves they recorded in NYC were within city limits. An even greater 90% of all moves were within the state, with many of the rest headed to nearby New Jersey or Connecticut.

In Manhattan, the West Village, the Financial District, and Battery Park City saw the greatest influx of new residents, while Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights, East Harlem, and Murray Hill saw a greater share of move-outs. Overall, Downtown and West Side neighborhoods attracted more people, while Uptown and East Side neighborhoods drew fewer.

Over in Brooklyn, neighborhoods like Red Hook, Park Slope, and Downtown Brooklyn all proved to be popular last year. Bushwick, Crown Heights, and Borough Park saw dampened enthusiasm.

Queens' Long Island City continued its hot streak in 2021, with the neighborhood's large amount of new apartment towers attracting an influx of new residents. Nearby Astoria and Ditmars Steinway, however, saw less interest.

With apartment rental prices in NYC seeing their biggest spike in a decade last year, the competition was hot. This year is expected to bring even more people to New York as the city continues to shake off the pandemic.