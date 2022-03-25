This New Broadway Show Is Offering $45 Tickets for a Limited Time

Broadway aficionados will now be able to enjoy the musical comedy Mr. Saturday Night for a very affordable price. The production behind the show just announced a digital lottery, which will allow lucky theater-goers to snag tickets for as low as $45.

As BroadwayWorld reports, prospective winners will have a limited time to enter the lottery, which will be open from 10 am–4 pm on March 28, the day before the first performance.

Winners will be randomly selected, and will only have 60 minutes to claim their offer. They will be limited to two tickets per entry, with seat allocation depending on availability.

Mr. Saturday Night will kick off on March 29, although the first few performances will be previews. The official opening date for the Broadway show will be April 27.

Following the life story of comedian Buddy Young Jr. and his now-fading TV career, the show focuses on his last attempt at regaining fame and popularity, as well as healing the broken relationship with his own family.

Billy Crystal, who co-wrote the book for the stage musical together with Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, originally appeared as Buddy Young Jr. in the 1992 feature film of the same name, which he also directed. Crystal will come back as Buddy once more for the Broadway production, and will star alongside Tony Award winner and Les Misérables actress Randy Graff, who will play Buddy’s wife, Elaine Young.

Broadway is still enforcing mask and vaccine mandates for all audience members until at least April 30, despite New York City's recent rules changes.

For more information on the digital lottery and Mr. Saturday Night, you can visit the show’s website.