Watch Thousands Flock to MrBeast's First Restaurant Opening in New Jersey

In addition to its new observation wheel, East Rutherford's massive American Dream mall has added yet another attraction to its list. This time, it's a restaurant.

MrBeast Burger opened over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, September 4, and thousands of people showed up to get their hands on a juicy sandwich. At the helm of the restaurant is YouTube's very own MrBeast, one of the platform's most-followed creator and philantrope who is often remembered for stunts where he gives away hefty sums of money to its subscribers.

Jimmy Donaldson, MrBeast's real name, initially opened MrBeast Burger as a pop-up near his hometown of Greenville, NC, in November 2020, and then kept the business active as a virtual restaurant, NJ.com reports. The East Rutherford storefront is the first permanent, physical MrBeast Burger locations, and fans flew in from different states and even different countries to get a taste.

The line opened at 10 pm on Saturday night, and hungry fans sat and camped until 11 am on Sunday for the restaurant's grand opening. Everybody was given a numerical wristband ensuring a free burger, and according to tweeted photos, some customers had wristbands with numbers nearing 20,000.

While an exact number isn't available, photos and videos from opening day show just how many people came out. Take a look at the video MrBeast posted of a part of the crowd here below: