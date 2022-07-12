You Can Actually Eat the Rich at This Ice Cream Truck Pop Up

You may have heard the phrase "eat the rich," but perhaps you didn't know it could be so literal.

MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based art collective, just launched its newest provocative initiative via an ice cream truck. It serves ice cream designed to resemble the faces of five hyper-famous and hyper-rich billionaire men: Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Jack Ma, and Mark Zuckerberg.

The treats, dubbed "Eat the Rich Popsicles," will be available for a limited time from July 11–13 in select locations both in NYC and Los Angeles. Priced at a purposefully whopping $10 each, the popsicles will be sold out of an ice cream truck, which will hit a different location every day.

Yesterday, the truck debuted for the NYC crowd in Columbus Circle, and today it's making its way to Brooklyn's McCarren Park, where it will sell ice cream from 11 am–6 pm. Tomorrow, it will find its way back to Manhattan, and it will sell its unique popsicles in Washington Square Park from 11 am–6 pm.

For more information (and to live-track the truck's whereabouts) you can visit the pop-up's website.