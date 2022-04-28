You Can Now Buy Your Own Tiffany & Co. Participation Trophy for $1,000

Being on the losing team has never been more fun—and luxurious.

Thanks to a new collaboration between Mschf, the Brooklyn-based art collective behind the famous Lil Nas X Satan Shoes, and renowned jeweler Tiffany & Co., a new participatory prize—dubbed "The Ultimate Participaton Trophy"—will soon hit the market.

The requirements are simple: that you don't win, and that you have $1,000 to spare. In honor of all non-winners, and to seemingly spark a healthy conversation about life's unfair game, the trophy will be a shiny new addition to a long list of hypebeast memorabilia.

"Only those with exceptional skill, perseverance in the face of adversity, teamwork, or other such qualities deserve trophies. To offer trophies unearned makes a mockery of fair competition," reads Mschf's official statement. "But life, alas, is not fair. One individual characteristic trumps all others, be it talent or hard work: wealth. The primary predictor of success for children is familial wealth, the key determinant of wealth is luck, and the same elder generation bemoaning the theoretical Participation Paradigm bears responsibility for wearing away any existing semblance of economic meritocracy."

The trophies will come in a limited-edition format, and only 100 lucky "losers" will be able to get their hands on one of them. Each prized item is made of 900-gram sterling silver handcrafted by Tiffany & Co., and includes a stainless steel shiny coat as well as a white marble and felted wool base. The trunk of the trophy, as well as its box, will recall the classic Tiffany Blue shade, and the trophy will be delivered in a Tiffany & Co. box featuring the iconic white ribbon.

According to the website, the first three people who manage to snag one of the few items available will be delivered a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place trophy participation, respectively. Everybody else will have to settle for a regular one simply labeled "participant." "The only contest is how fast you can spend your money," reads the FAQ section. "First to buy gets first place."

"It's the American way," adds the official Mschf manifesto. "Those who can't play, pay!"

The trophies will be available for purchase on May 2 at 11 am. For more information and to try your luck at getting one of the trophies, you can visit this website.