The MTA Has Banned Alcohol On Trains During This Year's SantaCon

SantaCon fans commuting to and from the city will be forced to take it down a notch this weekend.

The MTA just announced that an annual ban regarding the consumption of alcohol on Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains will be in full effect during the famous (or infamous, if you'd prefer) celebration. The ban extends also to all LIRR and Metro-North station platforms.

SantaCon is set to kick off on December 10 at 11 am, and it will take over a large number of venues and bars mostly located in Midtown. Starting from 4 am on Saturday, December 10 through 12 pm on Sunday, December 11, passengers won't be allowed to drink on trains, and those caught illegally sipping on their booze will be fined. Violators might also be removed from trains or stations by police, and there will be an increased presence of the MTA Police Department at both Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal.

"Maintaining safe and orderly travel is always a priority," MTA Police Chief Mueller said in a statement. "We want everyone to enjoy their holiday festivities and get to their destination smoothly and on time."

NJ Transit also typically bans alcohol consumption during SantaCon, although has yet to issue a press release about this year. Drinking is never allowed on the MTA's subway system, a rule that will continue this weekend.

If you want to know where SantaCon is headed this year, you can check out our guide and decide whether you want to participate in it or avoid it at all costs.