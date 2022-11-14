Here's When to Expect Gridlock Traffic in NYC This Holiday Season

Holidays are around the corner, and while they're definitely a magical time in a city like the Big Apple, they come with a few stressful implications. For one, traffic during the holidays is at all-time highs.

Luckily, to help New Yorkers and visitors navigate through the city's busy streets, the MTA has just released a list of 14 gridlock alert days from now through the end of the year. On those dates, travelers are highly encouraged to leave their cars home, and either opt for public transportation or, when possible, choose to bike or walk.

Here are the gridlock days ahead of us throughout the end of the year according to the MTA: