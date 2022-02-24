Protective Platform Doors Are Coming to 3 NYC Subway Stations to Improve Safety

The MTA is looking to improve subway riders' safety, announcing that it would launch a pilot program to test platform doors at three subway stations across the city.

The New York Times reports that the transit agency will install platform doors on the Times Square 7 platform in Manhattan, the Third Avenue L platform in Brooklyn, and the Sutphin Boulevard–Archer Avenue–JFK Airport E platform in Queens. Officials say those three stations are already engineered to accommodate the doors, which block access to the tracks and separate riders from subway trains. The three stations will serve as a test case for a potential wider rollout across the city.

The technology behind platform doors has existed for many years and is common in newer subway systems in many Asian and European countries. In New York City, they already exist on the JFK AirTrain, but the MTA has long held that it would be too costly to retrofit the city's century-old subway system. A 2013 analysis estimated that it would cost more than $1 billion to install them across the system, with many platforms unable to accommodate them due to outdated design. The MTA will spend roughly $100 million on the pilot program.

The move comes just over a month after a woman was pushed to her death at the Times Square subway station. The tragic incident renewed calls for the installation of platform doors and spurred Mayor Eric Adams to roll out a new subway safety plan to deal with crime and homelessness issues in the system.

"Installing subway platform doors where possible is a common-sense step we can take towards making the subways safer," said Mayor Adams in a press statement. "I applaud the MTA for testing this idea, and my administration will work in partnership with them to evaluate their effectiveness and expand where appropriate."

Officials estimate construction work on the pilot program will not be done until 2024. The result could look something like this, as seen on the metro system in Taipei, Taiwan: