It's Official: The L Train Shutdown Will Ruin Your Life in 2019

So far, the MTA plans to add extra cars to G trains to help boost service in the affected areas during the shutdown, as well as additional service on the J and M train lines. But face it, folks, if you need to get between Williamsburg and Manhattan, it's going to be an enormous pain in the ass. However, MTA officials said the massive service interruption will likely end up being better than an alternative plan that would essentially reduce service on the line by 80% while repairs are more slowly implemented over three years, per the report.

Perhaps the only good news here is that if your commute is officially on the chopping block now, you at least have more than two years to get the hell out of there. Good luck.