The MTA Just Crowned Its Billionth Subway Rider at This Bronx Station

Yesterday was a big day for the MTA. After two years in which the NYC subway fell short of a billion yearly riders, on December 27 it reached the milestone once again.

The lucky number 1,000,000 for 2022 was Sasha Salazar, who was traveling to go watch the newest movie of the Avatar series, Patch NYC reports. When she hopped on the subway at the Yankee Stadium station at 161st Street and River Avenue, she was met by MTA officials and the press with a prize and a new title. She became this calendar year's billionth subway rider, and was rewarded with a $100 OMNY card, an NYC Transit Museum membership, and even a framed piece of subway art.

According to the New York Governor's office, the last time the New York City Subway witnessed a billion passengers on its trains was in 2019. In 2020, only 640 million riders walked through the subway doors, while 2021 saw 760 million of them.