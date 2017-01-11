MTA Just Suspended All Bus Service in New York City

So, if you're looking to hit the Natural History Museum while everyone is Netflix and chilling during the storm, well, don't.

All bus service in New York City stops at noon today, January 23, 2016, according to a recent MTA winter storm update. Now, you're not completely out of transit luck since most NYC Subway lines are currently operating with weather-related delays. However, all above-ground subway lines, Long Island Railroad, and Metro-North Railroad are set to close down at 4pm. And to be honest, you should not go anywhere anyway. Because of, you know, the blizzard outside your window.