The MTA Wants to Install Cell Service and Wi-Fi Across All of Its Subway Lines

Relatively soon, you might be able to read this very article while riding the subway.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority recently announced that it is planning to install cell service in all of its subway tunnels and free Wi-Fi at its above-ground subway and Staten Island Railway stations.

The project, which will cost a whopping $600 million, will take time to complete. Riders will have to wait at least 10–20 years to start using their favorite social media and messaging apps aboard, AMNY reports.

To roll out the project, the MTA tapped the company Transit Wireless, which in 2007 installed cell service and Wi-Fi along the L line.

MTA officials are confident the project will be received with enthusiasm by New Yorkers.

"People today they want to be able to send emails, or texts, or look at their news feed or do whatever through their entire trip and not have their connection phase in and out as they're going through the tunnels from one station to another," Fredericka Cuenca, the MTA's deputy chief development officer of planning, said during an MTA board meeting on Monday, as reported by AMNY.

While the contract was approved on Monday by the MTA Finance Committee, it is awaiting board approval on Wednesday.