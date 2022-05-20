Win Free Meals, Tickets, & Hotel Rooms Just by Riding NYC Public Transit

If you're looking to experience some tasty dining without spending a dime, it could be just a subway ride away.

In a new partnership with the James Beard Foundation, the MTA just announced its DineAaway sweepstakes, an initiative meant to encourage New Yorkers to use public transit again to explore new dining destinations in the area. Lucky winners can expect to receive foodie prizes as well as dinners, takeout cards, and sought-after experiences, including tickets to Brooklyn Magazine Festival and an overnight stay at Hotel Indigo (East End). If you wish to participate, you can enter the sweepstakes at this link.

The initiative comes from a desire to bring riders back to subways, buses, and commuter rails while supporting independent restaurants across NYC. Because of the pandemic, both the public transit and local dining businesses suffered unprecedented losses, and this project is an attempt at revitalizing the two sectors by supporting each other.

"Independent restaurants are the cultural, societal and economic backbone of our communities. New York City and surrounding neighborhoods boast a remarkable array of local dining spots which still need support," Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, said in an official statement. "We are thrilled to partner with the MTA on the DineAway campaign, encouraging riders to explore and celebrate the city's vibrant cultural and culinary diversity, while supporting critical local businesses."

Riders can visit the initiative's website to find the Plan My Trip tool, which allows users to map their DineAway experience using public transit. For a list of participating chefs and neighborhood guides, New Yorkers and tourists alike can visit the MTA Away website.