The MTA Is Expanding Metro-North Service as More New Yorkers Return to the Office

As more New Yorkers finally head back to the office two years after the COVID-19 pandemic emptied Manhattan, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is restoring more Metro-North service on three lines.

Today, the MTA launched 66 new trains on its Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines, with schedules that include increased zoned express service to specific destinations. That means a time savings of up to 13 minutes from some stations and more flexibility for those traveling to and from points north of New York City. It's also bringing back its Yankee Clipper service, which provides special trains to and from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on game days.

The New Haven line will get the most significant boost, with 34 more daily trains between Grand Central Terminal (GTC), Stamford, and New Haven, Connecticut. The Harlem line will see 18 more daily trains between GTC and White Plains, New York, while the Hudson line will get an additional 14 trains between GTC, Croton-Harmon, and Poughkeepsie, New York.

In recent months, all forms of public transit have seen increasing ridership after the ebbing of the early 2022 Omicron surge, although they remain below pre-pandemic levels. Commuter railroads like Metro-North, New Jersey Transit, and the Long Island Railroad have experienced slower rebounds than the city's bus and subway systems as suburban office commuters embraced working from home. As Gothamist notes, Metro-North ridership remains at roughly 45 percent of pre-pandemic levels, compared to 60% or more for the bus and subway.

Check out Metro North's new rail schedule on its website to plan your next trip.