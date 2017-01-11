News

MTA Fare Hikes, $99 Choppers to JFK & More NYC News You Might've Missed

By Published On 01/24/2015 By Published On 01/24/2015
Courtesy of Gotham Air

These guys will chopper you from Manhattan to JFK for $99

A new service called Gotham Air is offering first-time users six-minute flights from Manhattan heliports to and from either JFK or Newark for just $99, and despite the low price, they promise they'll even put fuel in the thing and everything. READ MORE

YouTube

Watch the MTA's subway etiquette ads brought to life in a hilarious new video

Two New Yorkers recently took the MTA’s new "Courtesy Counts" subway etiquette campaign to an all-new level -- and it’s hilarious. READ MORE
 

SNL took on gentrification in Bushwick

The skit even inspired an artisanal mayonnaise shop to look into a new flavor. READ MORE via DNAinfo

EMILY KOLARS/THRILLIST

MTA approves plan to hike fares again

Just a day after widespread delays on subway trains, the MTA Board approved a plan that would raise the price of rides by 25 cents and increase the costs of weekly and monthly unlimited MetroCards. READ MORE 
 

And speaking of MetroCards, the MTA plans to drop them by 2022

Someday, they'll be in a transit museum. READ MORE

Courtesy of Slide the City

These people want to put a 1,000ft Slip 'N Slide in the middle of Manhattan

A company called Slide the City plans to unfurl a massive Slip 'N Slide in the middle of Manhattan sometime this August. READ MORE
 

Airbnb comes under fire at NYC City Council meeting

City Council members blasted Airbnb executives at a heated meeting on Tuesday. READ MORE via The Verge

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Cuomo announces plan to finally link LaGuardia and NYC subway via AirTrain

Someday, you’ll be able to get to LaGuardia Airport via train. READ MORE

COURTESY OF AMC

Everything you need to know about Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul

Here's the deal on AMC's new series. READ MORE
 

Dough plans to venture into cake donuts

They'll likely be available in three or four weeks. READ MORE via Eater

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and will see you again next week for another rundown of the news. In the meantime, follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

