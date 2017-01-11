MTA Fare Hikes, $99 Choppers to JFK & More NYC News You Might've Missed

Since you probably used all your time this week pretending to work while Googling updates on Deflategate or wondering what's going on with visible penises in men's fashion, we gathered up all the news you may have missed and made it really easy for you to sound not dumb when talking to your friends.
These guys will chopper you from Manhattan to JFK for $99
A new service called Gotham Air is offering first-time users six-minute flights from Manhattan heliports to and from either JFK or Newark for just $99, and despite the low price, they promise they'll even put fuel in the thing and everything. READ MORE
Watch the MTA's subway etiquette ads brought to life in a hilarious new video
Two New Yorkers recently took the MTA’s new "Courtesy Counts" subway etiquette campaign to an all-new level -- and it’s hilarious. READ MORE
SNL took on gentrification in Bushwick
The skit even inspired an artisanal mayonnaise shop to look into a new flavor. READ MORE via DNAinfo
MTA approves plan to hike fares again
Just a day after widespread delays on subway trains, the MTA Board approved a plan that would raise the price of rides by 25 cents and increase the costs of weekly and monthly unlimited MetroCards. READ MORE
And speaking of MetroCards, the MTA plans to drop them by 2022
Someday, they'll be in a transit museum. READ MORE
These people want to put a 1,000ft Slip 'N Slide in the middle of Manhattan
A company called Slide the City plans to unfurl a massive Slip 'N Slide in the middle of Manhattan sometime this August. READ MORE
Airbnb comes under fire at NYC City Council meeting
City Council members blasted Airbnb executives at a heated meeting on Tuesday. READ MORE via The Verge
Cuomo announces plan to finally link LaGuardia and NYC subway via AirTrain
Someday, you’ll be able to get to LaGuardia Airport via train. READ MORE
Everything you need to know about Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul
Here's the deal on AMC's new series. READ MORE
Dough plans to venture into cake donuts
They'll likely be available in three or four weeks. READ MORE via Eater
