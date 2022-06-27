NYC Subway Trains Will Now Feature Hidden Cameras

New Yorkers will now have more digital eyes watching them. As part of a new initiative to ensure the safety of passengers, the MTA is equipping subway cars with hidden cameras.

The program is in its pilot phase and has already affected 65 train cars across NYC, The New York Post reports. The goal is to reach 100 hidden surveillance cameras during the test run, and if that leads to satisfactory results, the cameras will be installed on the whole fleet.

While the cameras are hidden and cannot be seen by the public, the MTA said that soon signs alerting subway riders of their presence would go up. The hope is that with proper signs informing people of the cameras' presence, safety aboard the train will increase.

Yet, the cameras are not watched live and are only used so that they can provide the footage or the evidence necessary in case of an incident.

"There are two cameras per car. I've actually seen some video from the pilot, and they're very clear," New York City Transit president Richard Davey told The New York Post. "It's a deployable camera. It will record a loop for a period of time, and if there's an incident on a train, we can get into that camera and get video."

Whether the pilot program is a success, New Yorkers will soon have to adapt to surveillance cameras on subways anyway. In fact, the latest MTA subway model, dubbed R211, features built-in surveillance cameras, but it is still in its testing phase.