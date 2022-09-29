New York's MTA Just Released a Sandwich Collab with Katz’s Deli & Alidoro

The MTA (yes, that Metropolitan Transportation Authority) is launching a limited edition sandwich. If you thought you'd never hear these words in your life, that makes two of us—but at least it's for a good cause.

In collaboration with the NYC-based Italian specialty sandwich concept Alidoro and the iconic Lower East Side staple Katz's Delicatessen, the MTA is launching the "1904 Sandwich." The goal is to support small local businesses and to get New Yorkers back on the city's subway and buses by reminding them that "delightful and delicious experiences are just a subway ride away."

From today through October, four select Alidoro locations will be selling the limited-edition sandwich, which features the famous Katz's spiced pastrami. Hungry customers can head over to Alidoro Bryant Park, Alidoro Rockefeller Plaza, Alidoro at Moynihan Train Hall, and Alidoro at The Hugh to get a taste of the 1904, which comes with an admirable combination of garlic confit cream, calabrian pepper dijon slaw, and aged provolone (plus the pastrami), all on a fresh rye sourdough baguette. Of course, it's served hot.

The price to pay to experience the explosion of flavors is $14, but customers also have the option to purchase a $17 MTA Away lunchbox special, which is the sandwich plus your choice of a cookie or chips. The extra $3 investment also puts you up for a potential prize. 75 of the lunchboxes contain what can be described as an OMNY gift card, which will grant $50 worth of subway and bus fares to lucky winners.

Partners and organizers are all excited to bring the 1904 to New Yorkers, and are hoping it will make the difference in supporting small businesses as well as the MTA.

"What would New York City be without our iconic food institutions? And without the MTA, how would people get to us?" CEO of Katz's Delicatessen Jake Dell said in a statement. "Katz's Deli and Alidoro welcome thousands of New Yorkers and tourists to our establishments weekly, and the MTA plays a large role in how customers can visit us. We are proud to partner with Alidoro and the MTA on the 1904 Sandwich, and encourage New Yorkers to hop on a bus, subway, or commuter line and explore everything NYC has to offer."