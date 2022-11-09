The MTA Is Releasing 50,000 Limited-Edition Dolly Parton MetroCards

Country music fans, this one's for you.

After blessing New Yorkers with Biggie MetroCards earlier this year, the MTA is now releasing another set of limited-edition travel cards, this time dedicated to icon Dolly Parton. To celebrate the release of the singer's new album, Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, which is coming out on November 18, the MTA partnered with Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and Dolly Records to release 50,000 Dolly Parton MetroCards.

Starting today, riders will be able to purchase the limited-edition cards on a first-come, first-serve basis at four different subway stations across the city. The cards will be loaded into vending machines, which accept all forms of payment, including credit, debit, and cash.

Dolly Parton fans can get their cards at the following locations: