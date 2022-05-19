Here's Where You Can Snag a Limited-Edition Notorious B.I.G. MetroCard on His Birthday

New York City is ready to celebrate the King of New York's birthday.

This Saturday, the late Notorious B.I.G. would've turned 50, and the city came up with many initiatives to honor the beloved New York rapper. One of them is limited-edition MetroCards.

The MTA will release 50,000 subway cards featuring the world-famous photo of Biggie wearing a crown, and lucky New Yorkers will be able to find them at four Brooklyn stations. The location choice of Brooklyn is a nod to Biggie's life and career. The rapper grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and never failed to rep his district in his songs.

Starting at 12:01 am on Saturday, May 21, vending machines at select stations will roll out the Notorious B.I.G. MetroCards, which will be available on a first come, first serve basis. All forms of payments will be accepted.

Biggie fans wishing to try their luck and (probably) get in line to score a King of New York MetroCard can visit the following subway stations:

Lafayette Ave (C Line)

Clinton-Washington Ave (C Line)

Clinton-Washington Ave (G Line)

Atlantic Ave – Barclays Center (2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, R, Q Lines)



It wouldn't be a proper birthday celebration without some good lighting. To further honor the hip-hop legend, the Empire State Building will light up in red and white on May 21, and it will feature a crown rotating around its mast to celebrate Notorious B.I.G's multi-platinum album Ready to Die, which featured world-famous hits like "Big Poppa" and "Unbelievable." On the same day, to honor the Brooklyn born-and-raised star, Barclays Center will feature a montage video of Biggie's most famous records above the stadium's entrance.