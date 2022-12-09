Say Goodbye, NYC Is Phasing Out Its Subway Token Booths in 2023

Changes are in the air in NYC's subway stations. Just a few months after retiring its classic MetroCard machines, the MTA is officially saying goodbye to its traditional staffed subway token booths.

Luckily, this won't mean that layoffs are on the agenda. The MTA is simply relocating the agents that normally work inside the stations' booths. Starting in 2023, the employees—numbering more than 2,000 across the system—will be working around the stations rather than behind glass. They'll be assisting customers by giving directions, helping them out with ticketing, and assisting them during service disruptions, among other duties.

The initiative is part of a larger program to ensure better communication with subway riders, and to promote a safer environment around the stations. Station agents are already in training, and the MTA said the physical booths will remain on-site for storage and communication purposes even if they're no longer staffed by employees.