The MTA Is Cutting Subway Service on These Lines Starting in June

New Yorkers might have to wait a little longer on the subway platform starting this summer. The MTA just announced that it is cutting service on a few lines, and both Monday and Friday riders will be affected by the changes.

Starting in June, the MTA is issuing "strategic reductions" to service along the 1, 6, 7, E, F, L, and Q lines on Mondays and Fridays, the agency announced on Monday. Riders, though, won't likely even notice the extra time spent waiting, as NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement that wait times will only increase between three and 30 seconds more than the usual.

The cuts will benefit some other lines, though. Rush hour service on the A and C lines will begin earlier on weekdays, and riders looking to hop on the G, J, and M trains on Saturdays and Sundays will be pleased to notice shorter wait times on the platforms. Now, trains on those lines run about every 10 minutes on weekends, but with the new changes, the wait period could go down to around eight minutes, officials said.Due to the pandemic, subway ridership decreased, and it still has to fully find its way back. According to MTA statistics, last Wednesday counted 3.7 million riders in NYC, which is only 64% of a similar day in 2019. The decision to cut service on Mondays and Fridays also comes from data showing that those are the days in which most people work remotely instead of going into an office, Gothamist reports. Weekend ridership, on the other hand, has been increasing at a faster pace, and it is currently at 77% of pre-pandemic levels.