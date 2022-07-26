Subway Ridership Won’t Get Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels for a Long Time, MTA Says

It might feel like subway ridership is back to the pre-pandemic normal in NYC, but it is only an illusion. According to a senior MTA official, it is going to take years to get back to those levels.

During a Monday afternoon meeting, MTA officials estimated that it will take until 2035, or 13 years, for subway ridership to get back to what it was in 2019. Personal safety is one of the major concerns for riders, a recent MTA customer survey revealed.

According to an analysis by McKinsey & Co. reported by Bloomberg, subway ridership is expected to reach 74% of 2019 levels towards the end of 2024, while it should hit 80% by the end of 2026.

New York officials are encouraging riders to come back to the old subway habits, and are reassuring citizens the city is doing the best it can to ensure safety aboard.

"We're working with the city, making sure we get that sense that the subways are ok, come on back," Governor Kathy Hochul told NBC4 New York. "And the jobs are there, the excitement is building. I walk the streets all the time, I take the subways. The experience is very positive now, we encourage people to come back."

The MTA has a number of initiatives underway in its attempt to entice riders back to the system. It also announced this week that it is planning to bring cell service to its subway tunnels, as well as free Wi-Fi to its above-ground subway and Staten Island Railway stations.