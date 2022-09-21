These Are the Best & Worst Subway Lines According to New Yorkers

New York is a city of public transportation, but some subway lines are definitely better than others.

In June, 175,000 subway riders and 47,000 bus riders were asked about their satisfaction with NYC's public transport. According to the recent findings of the MTA's Spring 2022 Bi-Annual Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, New Yorkers particularly dislike the D train, giving the line a satisfaction rate of barely 40%. The A, C, and E lines didn't win too many praises, either, as only 41% of respondents said they were happy with the service.

Brooklynites can celebrate a bit. This spring's survey crowned the L train as New Yorkers' favorite, although it still only attracts a 53% satisfaction rating. The G and the Q trains earned silver and bronze medals, with respective ratings of 52% and 51%. Just below that is the 7 train, which follows the winners very closely with a 50% satisfaction rating.

It is worth noting that New Yorkers are even fonder of the shuttle trains at 42nd Street, Franklin Avenue, and the Rockaways, as well as the Staten Island Railway. The rating for these services range from 52% to 67%, with their short distances likely making them more reliable for passengers.

Overall, data shows that general satisfaction with NYC's subway system is only 48%. Among New Yorkers, buses have a tendency to beat the subway in rider satisfaction. Local, limited, and select bus routes flaunt a 63% rating, while express buses dominate the charts with 76% satisfaction.

Officials said that the survey is the best way to implement renovations and changes in the public transportation system to ensure New Yorkers have a seamless experience.

"The customer satisfaction survey shows our customers are finding their experience using all modes of mass transit to be better overall," MTA Acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara said in an official statement. "New Yorkers are letting us know what they like and what they feel needs work, and we appreciate their participation by taking the survey. We will do everything we can to make our customers feel most comfortable whether they are using the subway, buses, and the commuter rails."

Recently, the MTA has been implementing important modifications to select subway lines to make the commute easier and faster. In July, the 2, 3, 4, and 5 lines started running at higher speeds, saving time for almost 900,000 commuters.