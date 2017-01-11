MTA to Add Extra Service to 4 Overcrowded Subway Lines

Just days after the MTA said a surge in ridership last year caused issues with overcrowding and delays, the transit authority announced Friday it is adding additional service to four subway lines in an effort to reduce wait times between trains and accommodate more passengers. You'll just have to wait another eight months for it.

Starting in December of 2015, there will be more frequent trains on the 2, 7, L, and M lines -- the majority of which will be during off-peak hours, which the MTA said generally saw the biggest increases in ridership last year. In total, ridership eclipsed 1.75 billion people across the system in 2014, or the highest levels in 65 years.