Score Free Admission to These New York & New Jersey Museums on Museum Day
More than a dozen area museums are offering free tickets in September.
Anyone hoping to visit one of the New York City area's many illustrious museums and save a little money in the process should mark September 17 on their calendars. That's the date of the annual Museum Day, which will bring free admission to several cultural institutions across the city, state, and country.
Hosted by the Smithsonian, the event encompasses more than a dozen museums in the New York City area, including in the five boroughs and Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut. There's something for everyone, whether you want to learn about Jewish heritage, experience fine art, take in the area's colonial history, or even check out a collection of dog paintings.
Tickets are available now. To book your September 17 visit or learn more about each museum, click their respective links below:
- The Jewish Museum, Manhattan
- The AKC Museum of the Dog, Manhattan
- Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, Manhattan
- Museum of Jewish Heritage, Manhattan
- Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, Manhattan
- Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum, Bronx
- Nassau County Museum of Art, Roslyn Harbor, New York
- Hicksville Gregory Museum, Hicksville, New York
- Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site, Huntington Station, New York
- The Hecksher Museum of Art, Huntington, New York
- East Jersey Old Town Village, Piscataway, New Jersey
- Lockwood-Matthews Mansion Museum, Norwalk, Connecticut
- USGA Golf Museum & Library, Liberty Corner, New Jersey