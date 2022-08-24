Score Free Admission to These New York & New Jersey Museums on Museum Day

Anyone hoping to visit one of the New York City area's many illustrious museums and save a little money in the process should mark September 17 on their calendars. That's the date of the annual Museum Day, which will bring free admission to several cultural institutions across the city, state, and country.

Hosted by the Smithsonian, the event encompasses more than a dozen museums in the New York City area, including in the five boroughs and Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut. There's something for everyone, whether you want to learn about Jewish heritage, experience fine art, take in the area's colonial history, or even check out a collection of dog paintings.

Tickets are available now. To book your September 17 visit or learn more about each museum, click their respective links below:

