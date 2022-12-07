You Could Spot a NASA Rocket Launch from New York & New Jersey This Week

It isn't every day that rockets fly off above our heads, and it surely isn't a common sighting in the NYC metro area, but this week we're getting lucky.

Rocket Lab USA's first Electron rocket is set to be launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia later this week, and those located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and most of the East Coast might be able to see it soar the skies for a brief period of time (roughly two minutes), NJ.com reports.

The launch could happen anytime between 6 pm and 8 pm no earlier than this Thursday, December 15. Whenever the launch does happen, users will be able to follow it via live webcast at this link.

Being able to spot the rocket in the sky depends entirely on the weather. If it is too cloudy or if it rains, chances to see it crossing the skies are slim. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm moving across the country is likely to impact the Northeast later this week, which could affect visibility and launch plans.