NASA Just Released Stunning Aerial Photos of Fall Foliage in the Adirondacks

The best thing about fall isn't pumpkin spice lattes or Harry Potter marathons. It's the colorful trees and crunchy leaves. If you're not fortunate enough to live in a place that experiences this seasonal phenomenon, you're definitely missing out. But thanks to a glorious invention called the internet; you can always observe from afar.

NASA just released new images of some gorgeous fall foliage from very far away. We're talking about the atmosphere's edge, and the colorful shots don't disappoint.

NASA's Landsat 9 satellite has a unique view of deciduous trees and conifers in the Adirondack Mountains. In the images, you can see a wide scope of yellow and red shades thanks to the variety of trees in northeastern New York.