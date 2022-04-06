Dos Toros Is Celebrating National Burrito Day with a Major Discount

While Tuesdays might be for tacos, this Thursday is entirely dedicated to burritos. If you haven't already, make a note on your calendar. April 7, is National Burrito Day, and the fan-favorite taqueria Dos Toros is celebrating it with an irresistible deal.

For Thursday only, every Dos Toros location is offering burritos for $5 each. The deal is valid for both in-store purchase and delivery or pick-up on the app. Usually, burrito prices start from $7.39 for a simple Rice & Bean burrito, while a classic Impossible Beef Burrito normally sells for $11.59.

Dos Toros has locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey. To see where the closest Dos Toros taqueria is located and to order online, you can visit the Dos Toros website.