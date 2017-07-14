Here's Where You Can Get Free Ice Cream in NYC for National Ice Cream Day

In case you needed another reason to look forward to the weekend, this Sunday, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day, and you know what that means: free ice cream, y'all. Joining a whole bunch of national chains, a slew of local vendors around the city (including a few or our faves) will be celebrating by doling out gratis scoops and running special promotions, so it may be wise to slip into a pair of drawstring shorts before you head out.
Here's where to hit, and when:
Local free ice cream deals
Magnum Ice Cream
The deal: Magnum's Meatpacking pop-up is offering a BOGO deal on their decadent customizable ice cream bars. Stop by and get two for the price of one when you check in on social media using the hashtag #MagnumNYC.
When: July 16
Where: 875 Washington Street
Creamline
The deal: Hit up the burger spot's Seventh Avenue location for a free mini cone of locally sourced vanilla or chocolate soft serve.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday in July
Where: 180 Seventh Avenue
OddFellows
The deal: Stop by the OddFellows carnival-themed pop-up next to Chefs Club Counter in Nolita for a chance to score a free cone of soft serve. They're giving away just 25 of 'em, so get there early.
When: July 16 (doors open at noon)
Where: 62 Spring Street
Häagen-Dazs at the Museum of Food and Drink
The deal: Visitors to Brooklyn's MOFAD get free cups of Häagen-Dazs while supplies last (you have to pay admission, though).
When: July 15 and July 16
Where: 62 Bayard Street in Brooklyn
16 Handles
The deal: Score a free 4-ounce cup of soft serve from any one of the DIY fro-yo spots when you show the cashier your 16 Handles app. You get your pick of Classic Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, or the limited edition Strawberry Shortcake.
When: July 16
Where: Participating 16 Handles locations
Blue Bunny
The deal: Score a free frozen treat from Blue Bunny Ice Cream when you stop by their "Game of Cones" popup, which features a towering 7-foot 2-inch throne constructed entirely from ice cream cones where you can sit and snap a selfie.
When: July 14, 10am to 12pm
Where: Grand Screen Plaza, 851 Sixth Avenue
National ice cream deals
McDonald's
The deal: Get a free cone of vanilla soft serve at any Mickey D's when you download their app and redeem the Free Vanilla Cone offer, which automatically enters you into a giveaway sweepstakes to win free cones for life.
When: July 16; sweepstakes between 2pm and 5pm
Where: Participating McDonald's locations
Carvel
The deal: The ice cream cake chain will give you a free cup or cone of vanilla, chocolate, or Oreo soft serve when you buy one.
When: July 16
Where: Participating Carvel locations
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Stop in and get a free sample of the chain's new Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza. The scoop purveyor also promises additional deals on National Ice Cream Day if you download its mobile app.
When: July 14, noon to 5pm; July 16
Where: Participating Baskin-Robbins locations
Whole Foods
The deal: All pints of Ben & Jerry's are two for $6, and there are also in-store "Sundae Funday" samplings throughout the day.
When: July 16
Where: Participating Whole Foods locations
Other ice cream deals
Morgenstern's
The deal: The LES ice cream shop teamed up with the real estate site Streeteasy on a new flavor they're calling Brownstone Crunch (it's salted chocolate pretzel ice cream with whipped cream, fudge and caramel), and anyone who donates $1 in-store to the charity Women In Need gets a free scoop.
When: July 15 and July 16
Where: 2 Rivington Street
