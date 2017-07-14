Here's Where You Can Get Free Ice Cream in NYC for National Ice Cream Day

Food & Drink

In case you needed another reason to look forward to the weekend, this Sunday, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day, and you know what that means: free ice cream, y'all. Joining a whole bunch of national chains, a slew of local vendors around the city (including a few or our faves) will be celebrating by doling out gratis scoops and running special promotions, so it may be wise to slip into a pair of drawstring shorts before you head out.

Here's where to hit, and when:

Local free ice cream deals

Magnum Ice Cream
The deal: Magnum's Meatpacking pop-up is offering a BOGO deal on their decadent customizable ice cream bars. Stop by and get two for the price of one when you check in on social media using the hashtag #MagnumNYC.
When: July 16
Where: 875 Washington Street

Creamline
The deal: Hit up the burger spot's Seventh Avenue location for a free mini cone of locally sourced vanilla or chocolate soft serve.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday in July
Where: 180 Seventh Avenue

OddFellows
The deal: Stop by the OddFellows carnival-themed pop-up next to Chefs Club Counter in Nolita for a chance to score a free cone of soft serve. They're giving away just 25 of 'em, so get there early.
When: July 16 (doors open at noon)
Where: 62 Spring Street

Häagen-Dazs at the Museum of Food and Drink
The deal: Visitors to Brooklyn's MOFAD get free cups of Häagen-Dazs while supplies last (you have to pay admission, though).
When: July 15 and July 16
Where: 62 Bayard Street in Brooklyn

16 Handles
The deal: Score a free 4-ounce cup of soft serve from any one of the DIY fro-yo spots when you show the cashier your 16 Handles app. You get your pick of Classic Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, or the limited edition Strawberry Shortcake.
When: July 16
Where: Participating 16 Handles locations

Blue Bunny
The deal: Score a free frozen treat from Blue Bunny Ice Cream when you stop by their "Game of Cones" popup, which features a towering 7-foot 2-inch throne constructed entirely from ice cream cones where you can sit and snap a selfie.
When: July 14, 10am to 12pm 
Where: Grand Screen Plaza, 851 Sixth Avenue

National ice cream deals

McDonald's
The deal: Get a free cone of vanilla soft serve at any Mickey D's when you download their app and redeem the Free Vanilla Cone offer, which automatically enters you into a giveaway sweepstakes to win free cones for life.
When: July 16; sweepstakes between 2pm and 5pm
Where: Participating McDonald's locations

Carvel
The deal: The ice cream cake chain will give you a free cup or cone of vanilla, chocolate, or Oreo soft serve when you buy one. 
When: July 16
Where: Participating Carvel locations

Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Stop in and get a free sample of the chain's new Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza. The scoop purveyor also promises additional deals on National Ice Cream Day if you download its mobile app.
When: July 14, noon to 5pm; July 16
Where: Participating Baskin-Robbins locations

Whole Foods
The deal: All pints of Ben & Jerry's are two for $6, and there are also in-store "Sundae Funday" samplings throughout the day.
When: July 16
Where: Participating Whole Foods locations

Other ice cream deals

Morgenstern's
The deal: The LES ice cream shop teamed up with the real estate site Streeteasy on a new flavor they're calling Brownstone Crunch (it's salted chocolate pretzel ice cream with whipped cream, fudge and caramel), and anyone who donates $1 in-store to the charity Women In Need gets a free scoop.
When: July 15 and July 16
Where: 2 Rivington Street

Did we miss any?

Shoot us a note at news@thrillist.com and let us know.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him @jwmcgauley.

