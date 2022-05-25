You Can Take a Hudson River Rosé Cruise This Summer

Nothing says summer like a glass of rosé and a cruise on New York City's famed Hudson River, right?

Now you can combine both for a new cruise series sponsored by Summer Water Rosé. With National Rosé Day coming up on June 11, the rosé brand will host four rosé cruises on the Hudson. Each ticket includes two glasses of complimentary rosé, light food, photo opportunities, swag, and more. You'll embark on a two-hour cruise to take in the sights while sipping on a refreshing glass of wine. Departures are at 2 pm and 7 pm on June 10 and 11.

"At Summer Water, we truly believe that summer is a state of mind, and we've made it our mission to bring that adage to life. What better timing to set sail than National Rosé Day?" said Jai Dolwani, CMO of Summer Water owner Winc, in a press statement. "The experiences taking place all weekend long in New York are meant to transport our guests out of their hectic day-to-day and into a care-free, nostalgic setting that evokes the ease of summers' past."

If you're a big fan of the brand, you can even get yourself a summertime subscription.

Tickets are $55 per person, with cruises leaving from Manhattan's Pier 40. Head over to Summer Water's website to learn more.