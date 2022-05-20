Why You Should Think Twice Before Taking a Dip in the Ocean This Weekend

This weekend is set to be a hot one in NYC, with temperatures forecasted to hit above 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. As refreshing of an idea it would seem, jumping into the nearest ocean or lake might not the best solution to the problem.

According to the National Weather Service, despite the summer-worthy heat, sea water is at an incredibly low temperature. Falling in the water could result in hypothermia in just a few minutes, which highly affects the ability to swim and stay afloat.

"With the heat expected this weekend, it's important to keep in mind that ocean, nearshore, and inland water temperatures remain cold, in the '50s to around 60 degrees," the Hazardous Weather Outlook states. "Physical incapacitation and hypothermia are likely in as little as 10 minutes if you fall in the water, greatly increasing the risk of drowning."

As the National Weather Service points out, the extreme temperatures will increase the risk of heat-related illness for vulnerable populations. To prevent the most common conditions, like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the CDC advises to drink plenty of fluids during the day (even when you're not thirsty) and to stay away from sugary beverages and alcohol, which will actually make you dehydrate more quickly. It is also advisable to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, as well as applying sunscreen and staying in the shade.